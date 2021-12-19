Bridge Advisory LLC Has $29.40 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bridge Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 14.5% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $29,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,749,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $127.90 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.69.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

