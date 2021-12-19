Bridge Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Bridge Advisory LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up 3.6% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bridge Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $7,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $31.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.94. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

