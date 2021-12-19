Bridge Mutual (BMI) Trading 18.3% Lower Over Last Week

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. Bridge Mutual has a total market cap of $18.01 million and $124,723.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

