Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.08% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 59.1% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 635,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,496,000 after purchasing an additional 236,011 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 346.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 97.3% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,047,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,420,000 after purchasing an additional 32,519 shares during the period. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $117.97 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $113.41 and a one year high of $182.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 129.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.74.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $460.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.29.

In related news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $989,584.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total value of $313,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,455 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

