Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Update

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the November 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:BEDU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 43,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,927. Bright Scholar Education has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $199.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bright Scholar Education by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Scholar Education during the second quarter worth $72,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Scholar Education by 2.9% during the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,868,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,641,000 after buying an additional 139,281 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Bright Scholar Education by 499.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 238,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates international and bilingual K-12 schools, which engages in the provision of international education to Chinese students. It operates through the following segments: International Schools, Bilingual Schools, Kindergartens, Overseas Schools, Education Technology, and Complementary Education Services.

