Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. Broadmark Realty Capital posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Broadmark Realty Capital.
Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 67.93% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.4% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 11.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BRMK traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,904,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,321. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.82. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $11.10.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.48%.
About Broadmark Realty Capital
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.
