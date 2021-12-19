Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. Broadmark Realty Capital posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 67.93% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.4% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 11.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRMK traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,904,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,321. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.82. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.48%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

