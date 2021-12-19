Brokerages Anticipate Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Allbirds’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.04). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allbirds will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allbirds.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.96 million.

BIRD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

In related news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $452,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of BIRD stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.45. 2,893,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,881,291. Allbirds has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $32.44.

About Allbirds

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allbirds (BIRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.