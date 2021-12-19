Brokerages Anticipate Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.53. Avangrid posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGR. Mizuho cut their target price on Avangrid from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32. Avangrid has a one year low of $44.02 and a one year high of $55.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

