Brokerages Anticipate Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.93 Million

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will announce sales of $119.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $129.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $111.51 million. Canopy Growth posted sales of $117.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year sales of $465.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $442.54 million to $484.73 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $602.34 million, with estimates ranging from $566.29 million to $619.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. CIBC downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth $51,282,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,991,000 after purchasing an additional 722,277 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,219,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 720,238 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 802,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,125,000 after purchasing an additional 381,811 shares during the period. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

