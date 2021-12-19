Brokerages Anticipate Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to Post $0.01 EPS

Brokerages predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Ceridian HCM posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CDAY shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.17.

Shares of CDAY traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.85. 1,742,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,815. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.41. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.87 and a beta of 1.40. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $52,685,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $774,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 549,728 shares of company stock valued at $58,659,092. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.5% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

