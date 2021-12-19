Brokerages Anticipate Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to report sales of $106.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $109.00 million. Clarus posted sales of $75.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year sales of $364.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $363.00 million to $366.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $451.20 million, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $471.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clarus.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Clarus has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Clarus by 2,905.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Clarus by 21.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Clarus by 24.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Clarus by 266.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

