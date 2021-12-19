Brokerages Anticipate European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) to Post $0.12 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.13. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow European Wax Center.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EWCZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of European Wax Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $86,570,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWCZ. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter worth approximately $16,185,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter worth approximately $13,495,000.

Shares of EWCZ traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.37. The stock had a trading volume of 896,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,975. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. European Wax Center has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $34.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.88.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on European Wax Center (EWCZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.