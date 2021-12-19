Brokerages Anticipate KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.53. KeyCorp also posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.46.

KEY traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.51. 19,772,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,969,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.61. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $24.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.47%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $256,516.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 18.6% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 7.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

