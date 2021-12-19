Brokerages Anticipate LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) to Post -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) will report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LianBio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LianBio will report full-year earnings of ($4.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.16) to ($2.75). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.96). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LianBio.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06).

LIAN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LianBio in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.58 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LianBio in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LianBio in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LianBio in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LIAN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,732. LianBio has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $16.37.

LianBio Company Profile

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

