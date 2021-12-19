Brokerages Anticipate Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.17). Plug Power posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet cut Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,118 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,309 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,765,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2,437.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,255 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.75. 21,736,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,220,035. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

