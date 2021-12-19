Brokerages Expect Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) will post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Arhaus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.18. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Arhaus will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arhaus.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.53. 1,044,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,224. Arhaus has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

In related news, CMO Jennifer E. Porter acquired 30,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Chi acquired 3,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,078,670.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

