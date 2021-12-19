Brokerages Expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to Post $0.41 EPS

Brokerages predict that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.40. Avid Technology reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of AVID traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.59. 488,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,236. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.82.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $159,405.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,946 shares of company stock worth $413,563. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

