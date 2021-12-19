Brokerages Expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $144.64 Million

Analysts expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to announce sales of $144.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $144.20 million to $144.90 million. Banner reported sales of $144.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year sales of $590.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $589.10 million to $592.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $574.64 million, with estimates ranging from $569.00 million to $580.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $155.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.45 million. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BANR shares. DA Davidson downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Banner stock opened at $58.29 on Friday. Banner has a one year low of $42.76 and a one year high of $63.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Banner’s payout ratio is 30.20%.

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $61,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Banner by 351.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Banner during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Banner by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

