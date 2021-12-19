Brokerages Expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). BigCommerce reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIGC shares. Barclays upped their price target on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.42.

Shares of BIGC opened at $36.59 on Friday. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $34.71 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.31 and its 200-day moving average is $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.74 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $535,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $152,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,795,515. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 34.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 10,412 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BigCommerce by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,560,000 after purchasing an additional 128,925 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in BigCommerce by 2,271.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 303,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,370,000 after acquiring an additional 290,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BigCommerce by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

