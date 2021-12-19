Brokerages Expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $439.70 Million

Analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will post $439.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $421.90 million to $455.00 million. DraftKings posted sales of $322.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, CBRE Group assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $28.67 on Friday. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.03.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,810,584.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,127,010 shares of company stock valued at $53,453,043 over the last 90 days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in DraftKings by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

