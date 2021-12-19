Brokerages Expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). Enthusiast Gaming also reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enthusiast Gaming.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGLX. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGLX. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,143,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $959,000. Institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGLX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.97. 747,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,351. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $373.40 million and a P/E ratio of -9.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

