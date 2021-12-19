Brokerages Expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Gladstone Commercial posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

In other news, CFO Gary Gerson purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $43,415.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,100,000 after purchasing an additional 127,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,710,000 after acquiring an additional 70,623 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,259,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,520,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,923,000 after acquiring an additional 67,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $24.29 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $24.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.24 million, a P/E ratio of 485.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.1253 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is 3,000.00%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

