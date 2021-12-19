Brokerages Expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to report sales of $286.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $284.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $289.00 million. J & J Snack Foods posted sales of $241.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for J & J Snack Foods.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $323.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $401,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $107,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 47.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after buying an additional 34,501 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.1% in the third quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at $1,184,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JJSF opened at $155.19 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $134.68 and a 12 month high of $181.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 87.24%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J & J Snack Foods (JJSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.