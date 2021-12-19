Brokerages Expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Billion

Analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to report sales of $3.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.34 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper reported sales of $3.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year sales of $12.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.52 billion to $12.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.88 billion to $13.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12,863.4% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,570,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,576 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,040,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,721 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at $116,292,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,607,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,317,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

KDP stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.08. The stock has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.70. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

