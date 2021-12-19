Brokerages Expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.55 Million

Equities research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will announce $76.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $98.58 million and the lowest is $62.76 million. MP Materials reported sales of $42.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year sales of $303.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $266.08 million to $331.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $460.32 million, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $597.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Benchmark started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 86,901 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,484,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $16,222,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 27.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MP opened at $42.48 on Friday. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 17.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.40 and a beta of 3.56.

MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

