Brokerages Expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.95 Million

Equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will announce $74.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.30 million. PAR Technology posted sales of $58.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year sales of $276.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $274.87 million to $277.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $326.80 million, with estimates ranging from $322.50 million to $331.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.51). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.69 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.40.

Shares of PAR stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $47.61 and a 12-month high of $90.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day moving average of $63.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,987,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,902,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,977,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,138,000 after acquiring an additional 328,516 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,089,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 999,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,472,000 after acquiring an additional 244,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

