Brokerages Expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.48 Million

Equities analysts predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will post sales of $36.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.12 million and the highest is $36.90 million. SmartFinancial reported sales of $31.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year sales of $137.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.85 million to $137.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $149.91 million, with estimates ranging from $147.57 million to $151.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SmartFinancial.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

SMBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK opened at $27.32 on Friday. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. 50.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmartFinancial (SMBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.