Brokerages Expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Stratasys reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSYS shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Stratasys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of Stratasys stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $24.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,761,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,616. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $56.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Stratasys by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Stratasys by 425.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stratasys by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

