Brokerages Expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Transocean posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Transocean by 145.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,186,410 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $150,003,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639,323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Transocean by 155.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,955,148 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107,350 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Transocean during the third quarter worth about $27,543,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Transocean by 175.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,272 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Transocean during the third quarter worth about $9,879,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.91. 22,607,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,351,867. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 3.35. Transocean has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $5.13.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

