BTIG Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 131.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OCX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,364. The company has a market cap of $199.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.74. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $6.57.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 743.83%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in OncoCyte by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

