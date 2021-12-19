Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Update

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,763,900 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the November 15th total of 1,452,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 178.2 days.

Shares of Budweiser Brewing Company APAC stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $3.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82.

About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, sells, and exports beer primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and other Asia Pacific regions. It offers a portfolio of approximately 50 beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

