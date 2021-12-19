Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Update

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,763,900 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the November 15th total of 1,452,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 178.2 days.
Shares of Budweiser Brewing Company APAC stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $3.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82.
About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC
Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.