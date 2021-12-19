Burger Swap (BURGER) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.21 Million

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Burger Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $3.14 or 0.00006671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $54.40 million and $10.21 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Burger Swap has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00042048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap (CRYPTO:BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,689,846 coins and its circulating supply is 17,314,846 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

