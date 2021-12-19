Burger Swap Price Tops $3.09 on Major Exchanges (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Burger Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.09 or 0.00006621 BTC on exchanges. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $53.43 million and $7.98 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Burger Swap has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap (CRYPTO:BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,689,845 coins and its circulating supply is 17,314,845 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

