Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Short Interest Update

Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CGLD stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Buscar has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.
Buscar Company Profile
