Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Short Interest Update

Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CGLD stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Buscar has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.

Buscar Company Profile

Buscar Co engages in the business of breeding, selling and racing of stakes level thoroughbreds. The company was founded by William Delahunte on January 19, 2010 and is headquartered in Beverly, CA.

