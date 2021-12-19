Busey Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

Shares of VLO opened at $68.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of -63.02, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.64 and a 200 day moving average of $71.94. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -359.63%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.