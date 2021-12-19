Busey Wealth Management Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 157.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $39,000. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $161.31 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.