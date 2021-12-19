Busey Wealth Management Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 67.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $47.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.35.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

