Busey Wealth Management Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $344.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $94.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.81.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

