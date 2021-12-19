Busey Wealth Management Purchases 37,893 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 692.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,893 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,114,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,165,000 after buying an additional 430,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,089,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,204,000 after purchasing an additional 574,442 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 32.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,715,000 after purchasing an additional 174,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,929,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,295,000 after purchasing an additional 320,908 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $72.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.86. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.29.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

