Busey Wealth Management Purchases 490 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $652,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10,681.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $246.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $198.89 and a twelve month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

