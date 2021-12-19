Busey Wealth Management Trims Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 80.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 73,381 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $367,000. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $203,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders bought a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $91.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.87, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 52-week low of $82.88 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

