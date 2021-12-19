Busey Wealth Management Trims Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.39.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total transaction of $1,587,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 543 shares of company stock valued at $298,240. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO stock opened at $634.96 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $644.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $261.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $553.01 and a 200 day moving average of $507.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

