Bytecoin (BCN) Trading Down 22.2% This Week

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a market cap of $46.12 million and $81,917.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $182.20 or 0.00386353 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000150 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

