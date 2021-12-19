ByteNext (BNU) Reaches Market Cap of $2.14 Million

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ByteNext has a market cap of $2.14 million and $47,754.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ByteNext has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00052964 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,881.32 or 0.08311299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00076978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,762.04 or 1.00134418 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00048208 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002678 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

