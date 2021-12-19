Bytom (BTM) Trading 5% Lower Over Last Week

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0377 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Bytom has a market cap of $61.23 million and approximately $6.45 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.17 or 0.00330798 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007388 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000575 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,721,504,025 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,698,669 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

