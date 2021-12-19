Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Holdings Cut by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,693,382 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,587 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.61% of Cadence Design Systems worth $231,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,276,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $550,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $162,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $1,091,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,177 shares of company stock valued at $29,087,735 over the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.23.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $179.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $190.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

