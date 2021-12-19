Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 569,600 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the November 15th total of 463,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 113.9 days.

OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $45.42 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $50.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.49.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.0965 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 2.51%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CDPYF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.50 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.50 to C$69.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.