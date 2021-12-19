Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Short Interest Up 41.6% in November

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the November 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNI. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.71.

NYSE:CNI traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.31. 1,557,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,344. The firm has a market cap of $89.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $136.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 191.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 85.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 56,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

