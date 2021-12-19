CannaPharmaRX (CPMD) and Its Rivals Head to Head Review

CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS: CPMD) is one of 904 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare CannaPharmaRX to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CannaPharmaRX and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A -149.46% CannaPharmaRX Competitors -4,189.04% -129.54% -14.11%

This table compares CannaPharmaRX and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CannaPharmaRX N/A -$19.89 million -0.05 CannaPharmaRX Competitors $1.70 billion $122.17 million -0.04

CannaPharmaRX’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CannaPharmaRX. CannaPharmaRX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CannaPharmaRX and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CannaPharmaRX 0 0 0 0 N/A CannaPharmaRX Competitors 5249 19367 41659 796 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 81.77%. Given CannaPharmaRX’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CannaPharmaRX has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 71.9% of CannaPharmaRX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

CannaPharmaRX has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannaPharmaRX’s rivals have a beta of 1.19, meaning that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CannaPharmaRX rivals beat CannaPharmaRX on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

CannaPharmaRX Company Profile

CannaPharmaRx, Inc. engages in the research and manufacture of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the treatment of disease states such as neurological disorders, oncology, infectious disease, pain management, inflammatory disease, gastrointestinal disorders, and ophthalmology. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

