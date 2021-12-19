Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the November 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Canon by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 838,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,974,000 after acquiring an additional 84,955 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Canon by 96.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Canon by 0.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 580,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 14.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canon during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Canon alerts:

CAJ traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $25.04. 344,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,688. Canon has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.57.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Canon had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canon will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

About Canon

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.